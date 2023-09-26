Week 8 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 7

This week, another five sets of hopefuls made the walk, looking to turn the UFC APEX into their personal launch pad to the biggest stage in the sport, and the majority of the winners and even a couple of vanquished athletes absolutely showed out.

Throughout the evening, White was on his feet, applauding the action in the cage and conversing with the competitors when they headed to the back, showing his appreciation for the incredible efforts we saw throughout most of the night. After an absolute banger of an evening, six more competitors were added to the UFC roster, including two competitors that landed on the unhappy side of the results.