 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Updates To UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Apr. 18, 2024

Due to injury, Makhmud Muradov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Michel Pereira.
 

Replacing Muradov will be Ukrainian prospect Ihor Potieria. Potieria’s bout against Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Chimaev on June 22 will remain as scheduled providing Potieria is medically cleared.

The new UFC Official Fight Glove 3EIGHT/5EIGHT
Announcements

UFC ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE REDESIGN OF THE UFC…

New Glove Engineered for Fit and Function, with Improved Ergonomics and Updated Technology for Maximum Protection

More
Announcements

UFC 117 Fight Between Anderson Silva And Chael Sonnen…

Epic Bout To Be Added To UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Fight Wing’ As A Part Of The Class Of 2024

More
UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman Talks To UFC.com Backstage At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill On April 13, 2024 
Interviews

Mark Coleman Backstage Interview | UFC 300

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman Talks To UFC.com Backstage At UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill On April 13, 2024 

Watch the Video