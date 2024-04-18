Updates To UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Due to injury, Makhmud Muradov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Michel Pereira.
Replacing Muradov will be Ukrainian prospect Ihor Potieria. Potieria’s bout against Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Chimaev on June 22 will remain as scheduled providing Potieria is medically cleared.
