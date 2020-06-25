Unfiltered: Luis Pena, Mickey Gall, and Mike Perry

First, "Violent Bob Ross" Luis Pena joins the show to explain Dungeons and Dragons to Jim, share he actually was an artist as a child, and reveal why he made the switch from American Kickboxing Academy to American Top Team.

Then, Mickey Gall calls in to share his thoughts on opponent Mike Perry's recent trash talk and share how he's been able to keep in shape during quarantine.

Mike Perry closes the show with a strong message to all the online haters and reveals the story behind his ominous Instagram post of his bloodied knuckles and face.

Follow the show @UFCunfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com