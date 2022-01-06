 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered: Glover Teixeira And Ronen Rubinstein

Unfiltered: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira And Actor Ronen Rubinstein Join The Show!
Jan. 6, 2022

Not even the coronavirus can stop Jim and Matt on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

After Jim breaks the news to Matt that he has COVID (and feels okay), actor and star of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Ronen Rubinstein, makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. After he and Jim trade stories about commuting to and from auditions to Staten Island, he shares why he believes Ciryl Gane will defeat Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270, why Dustin Poirier would be able to handle Nate Diaz if they were to face off in the Octagon, and shows Matt he's repping his favorite UFC fighter of all-time: Georges St-Pierre.

Then, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira calls in. He discusses how it felt to get a hero's welcome when he returned home to Connecticut after winning the belt, gives updates on when and where his first title defense will happen, and asks Matt for advice on how to handle the kids at his MMA academy.

