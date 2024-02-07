Undefeated Omar Trinidad Reflects On Statement Victory | UFC Fight Pass

Both casual and detail-oriented fans were treated to what they wanted to see in this bout, as Trinidad’s knockout in the eighth round was the result of his eye for opportunity. When the opportunity came, Trinidad cashed in.

“As soon as he threw a wild overhand right I was going to lean over and let it rip,” Trinidad explained. “I was going to bite down on the mouthpiece and let it rip. Sure enough, he did the overhand right. I saw his chin and I was like, ‘here it goes.’”

Trinidad concluded the seventh round by dropping Perez, and he went into the eighth eager to finish. Trinidad aimed to keep his composure and not get too eager, as combat sports can punish anyone that gets too overzealous.

He knew he had an opportunity to capitalize on a damning tell from his opponent, but the slightest giveaway from Trinidad could spoil an opening and potentially put himself in harm’s way.

“It’s boxing, so it’s only one punch,” Trinidad said. “One punch can change everything, and if I would have gotten too confident, he might have caught me with something.”

Perez was the only one to get caught, leaving Commerce Casino with a broken jaw at the hands of Boyle Heights’ own Trinidad.

Trinidad’s performance has shined a light on his career that isn’t going away anytime soon. As much love as Trinidad has been receiving, radio interviews and an early spot as the UFC FIGHT PASS Fight of the Year leaderboard are only the beginning of the young featherweight’s promising career.

“I know I have earned everything I’ve got, but it’s still very humbling. I’m happy to be experiencing this,” Trinidad said. “I feel like the future is bright. Anything I put my mind to, I feel like I can accomplish. Honestly, I can’t wait, and I am looking forward to the future.”

Undefeated Omar Trinidad looks to build off his momentum in 2024; are we watching a new boxing star in the making?

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!