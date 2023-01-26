UFC Visits St. Jude's Ranch For Children

UFC athletes Cody Stamann, Amanda Ribas, Cynthia Calvillo and UFC host and reporter Megan Olivi toured the organizations 30-acre campus, which includes 10 homes, a church, daycare center, cafeteria, and classrooms. The campus, which houses 60 kids, also includes therapeutic foster care services for ages 0 – 18, a homeless youth shelter for ages 18 – 24, and a pregnant parenting teen program. Watch video recap here.

“I was a foster kid who grew up in a ton of foster homes, so today’s visit really means a lot to me,” said Stamann. “I know what it means to have someone looking out and caring for you, especially when you’re a kid, and I can’t express enough how important that is.”