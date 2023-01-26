UFC Visits St. Jude's Ranch For Children

Hall Of Fame
On Wednesday, December 7, UFC visited St. Jude’s Ranch for Children to bring inspiration, share stories and engage with children, teenagers and young adults currently living in foster care.
UFC athletes Cody Stamann, Amanda Ribas, Cynthia Calvillo and UFC host and reporter Megan Olivi toured the organizations 30-acre campus, which includes 10 homes, a church, daycare center, cafeteria, and classrooms. The campus, which houses 60 kids, also includes therapeutic foster care services for ages 0 – 18, a homeless youth shelter for ages 18 – 24, and a pregnant parenting teen program. Watch video recap here.
“I was a foster kid who grew up in a ton of foster homes, so today’s visit really means a lot to me,” said Stamann. “I know what it means to have someone looking out and caring for you, especially when you’re a kid, and I can’t express enough how important that is.”
Established in 1966, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has provided children who were victims of abuse and neglect with a safe space for more than 55 years.
“We at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children are so grateful for our partnership with UFC, to include athletes, staff and fans,” said Dr. Christina Vela, CEO – St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. “Together, we can increase hope and healing for so many children and young people that are victims of abuse, homelessness, or trafficking.”
As part of the visit, the UFC Foundation also made a $25,000 holiday donation to help raise funds and awareness for their newest project, The Healing Center.
The project, which recently broke ground in October, will be spread across 10 acres and serve as a safe place with a nurturing environment for children who have been victims of sex trafficking. All donations made to The Healing Center project through December 31, 2023, will be matched up to $2 million dollars courtesy of the Engelstad Family Foundation.
The UFC Foundation works in tandem with UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, to strategically collaborate with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.