UFC Visits Kings MMA In Huntington Beach As Part Of UFC 298 Fight Week

“It was great to be able to host a fitness training and self-defense seminar here at Kings MMA today,” said Dariush. “Our classes are usually split during the week based on the discipline the kids are learning, but we received such a positive response to this event, we decided to combine all the classes so everyone could learn from one specific self-defense program. We had a lot of fun today.”

Founded in 2010 by Brazilian Muay Thai champion Rafael Cordeiro, Kings MMA has grown into a staple of the community with several locations throughout Southern California. The gym is also home to several current UFC athletes, including Dariush, Chikadze, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, welterweight Kelvin Gastelum, and middleweight Marvin Vettori.