UFC Visits Kings MMA In Huntington Beach As Part Of UFC 298 Fight Week

UFC 300
UFC recently partnered with Kings MMA – Huntington Beach to host a youth fitness training and self-defense seminar as part of UFCÒ 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA fight week in Anaheim.
UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush and featherweight Giga Chikadze led the two-hour classes, which consisted of teaching more than 50 local youth ages 5 – 12 the fundamental elements of self-defense, jiu-jitsu, judo, and muay thai.
“It was great to be able to host a fitness training and self-defense seminar here at Kings MMA today,” said Dariush. “Our classes are usually split during the week based on the discipline the kids are learning, but we received such a positive response to this event, we decided to combine all the classes so everyone could learn from one specific self-defense program. We had a lot of fun today.”
See What UFC's Doing In The Community
Founded in 2010 by Brazilian Muay Thai champion Rafael Cordeiro, Kings MMA has grown into a staple of the community with several locations throughout Southern California. The gym is also home to several current UFC athletes, including Dariush, Chikadze, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, welterweight Kelvin Gastelum, and middleweight Marvin Vettori.
“Having all the kids here together made today even more enjoyable,” said Chikadze. “We also allowed some kids who are not members to join our event to see if training MMA is something they’d like to consider. Self-defense and fitness training programs are important for kids at this stage because it helps them build confidence in themselves while staying fit. Studies show that kids who consistently train don’t get into as much trouble and tend to do better in school, so we try to help as much as we can.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
Tags
Embedded
UFC 300 Embedded | All Episodes
UFC 300