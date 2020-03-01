UFC Vegas 8 Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Ricardo Lamas vs Bill Algeo

Stepping in on short notice against a former title challenger is a tall task, one that Bill Algeo absolutely was up to. Algeo and Ricardo Lamas went three hard-fought rounds, but it was a gritty performance in the final frame that secured Lamas his 11th UFC victory.

Lamas and Algeo exchanged at a fever pitch for the first five minutes, with each having their moments. “The Bully” used his kicks to keep Algeo at range and to damage the UFC rookie’s body. In round two, the big moments belonged to Algeo, who hit Lamas with nice elbows in the clinch and a big knee.

Round three was all Lamas, who earned a takedown early on and never let off the gas. Lamas has made a living off ground-and-pound for a long time and Algeo experienced that firsthand for most of the round. A mixture of punches and elbows, combined with constant pressure, allowed Lamas to secure a 10-8 round from each judge.

In the end, it was 29-27 x 3 for Lamas, who mentioned that his UFC Vegas 8 fight may be the last time we ever see him in the Octagon. If it is the last time, it was one heck of a ride and a fight he can go out on with his head held high.

“I always said I don’t want to leave this sport in the dirt, I want to leave with my head held high. That’s a fight I can be proud of.” – Lamas to UFC.com post-fight.