UFC Vegas 6 Bonus Coverage

Usually known for his power punches, “The Dentist” showed another side of his game when he was able to secure his first career victory by submission at UFC Vegas 6 against Maki Pitolo. It was a competitive first frame, but once Pitolo went for a takedown, Stewart wasted no time to sink in a deep guillotine choke.

The win was extra special for Stewart, who dedicated the fight to a close friend who recently passed away. Stewart moved to 12-5 with the win and believes he sent a message to people that doubted him with the performance.

“The message to the world is, don’t sleep on me because I will come for you,” Stewart told UFC.com backstage after the win.