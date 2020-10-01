UFC Vegas 14 Bonus Coverage

The ill-fated, twice-scratched bout between Rafael Dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev somehow ended up being a five-round treat for fight fans when Paul Felder stepped in to save the fight on just five days' notice.

Five days or not, “The Irish Dragon” looked as crisp as if he had had a full camp, unloading a bevy of his trademark strikes on the Brazilian’s head and weathering the storm that came back at him.

The story of the bout, however, was the triumphant return to the lightweight division by RDA. The fact that the final scorecards featured a split decision was more an oddity than an indication that the fight was close. In his 30th UFC appearance in twelve years, Dos Anjos looked every bit as crisp as he did in the era when he last hoisted the lightweight belt. Now poised to catapult into the Top 10, he looks to pose problems for an already-dense division.

"I was training for a southpaw wrestler and Paul Felder's an orthodox striker, a technical striker, strong guy,” he would say following the fight. “But I wanted to make this show happen. I took the fight. Hats off to Paul Felder for jumping in. I'm glad we got a great fight for the fans.”

That they certainly did.