UFC Unfiltered: Marvin Vettori & Megan Olivi

It's the final episode of UFC Unfiltered of 2020!

Jim and Matt start the show with Marvin Vettori. He shares why he's not worried about facing off against Israel Adesanya in the future, why Darren Till makes sense as his next opponent, and why he'll eventually need to face Kevin Holland in the Octagon.

Then, Megan Olivi closes the show to discuss her new podcast, "Becoming a Fighter", which profiles UFC fighters' lives before entering the UFC. She also shares how excited she is about heading back to Fight Island in 2021 and which holiday movies she and husband Joseph Benavidez watch every year.

