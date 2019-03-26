UFC Unfiltered: Episode 281

UFC President Dana White calls in and discusses a wide range of topics including the TJ Dillashaw situation, Conor McGregor, Khabib’s timetable for an Octagon return, possible next fights for Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, and Mike Perry, Anthony Pettis’s huge win at UFC Nashville, and much more. First, Raging Al Iaquinta joins the show and talks about his UFC Ottawa main event bout against Cowboy Cerrone, watching Cowboy fight in the WEC, RDA vs. Kevin Lee, and more. Then, Curtis Blaydes calls in and talks about his dominant victory over Justin Willis in the UFC Nashville co-main event, wanting to fight Stipe of JDS next, and what he thinks of Justin Willis saying he “froze up” during the fight.