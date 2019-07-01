UFC Sacramento: Results

ESPN+ Prelims, 5pm/2pm ETPT

Benito Lopez vs Vince Morales

It was a close one in the opener, with Sacramento’s own Benito Lopez outpointing fellow bantamweight up and comer Vince Morales via unanimous decision.

Scores were 29-28 across the board for Lopez, now 10-1. Morales falls to 9-4.

Lopez went after Morales’ legs in the early going, having great success as he marked up his foe. With a minute left, though, Morales struck back with a right hand that dropped Lopez. Lopez recovered well and got back to his feet, but it was Morales’ knockdown that left the lasting impression.

Avoiding any significant danger in the second round, Lopez got back to his busy attack, but Morales was matching him each step of the way. And while, the third remained as close as the previous two frames, Morales put his foot on the gas again several times, jarring the “Golden Boy” with hard punches in the process.