UFC Rio Rancho Results

Macy Chiasson (30-26 x 3) def. Shanna Young by Unanimous Decision

No. 12-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson got back in the win column against late-notice replacement Shanna Young, defeating the Contender Series veteran via unanimous decision.

Scores were 30-26 across the board for Chiasson, now 7-1. Young, who replaced Nicco Montano, falls to 7-3.

The pace of the fight started fast and stayed there throughout the first five minutes, with both fighters getting in their share of shots. But after the back and forth beginning, Chiasson started to take over with knees to the body in the clinch and a late takedown as Young began to tire.

The bantamweights traded control on the mat in the first half of round two until Chiasson took control once again, as she unleashed a steady stream of strikes from the top position. There was more of the same in the final frame, and while Chiasson didn’t get the finish, she never stopped chasing it en route to the clear-cut decision win.