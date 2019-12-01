UFC returns to Brasília March 14

The UFC’s first visit to South America in 2020 will be to Brasilia, Brazil on March 14. It will be the third time that the Octagon has made its way to the nation’s capital, with the first two visits coming back in 2014 and 2016.
Announced bouts include:
Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos vs Alexsei Kunchenko
Johnny Walker vs Nikita “The Miner” Krylov
Brad Tavares vs Antonio “Cara de Sapato” Carlos Junior
Jussier Formiga vs Brandon Moreno
Amanda Ribas vs Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant
Veronica Macedo vs Bea Malecki
Rani Yahya vs Enrique “El Fuerte” Barzola
More information about UFC Brasilia, including the main event and ticket information upcoming.