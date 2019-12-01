 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC returns to Brasília March 14

Read the full brief for announced bouts
By Gavin Porter • Dec. 26, 2019

The UFC’s first visit to South America in 2020 will be to Brasilia, Brazil on March 14. It will be the third time that the Octagon has made its way to the nation’s capital, with the first two visits coming back in 2014 and 2016. 

Announced bouts include:

 

Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos vs Alexsei Kunchenko

Johnny Walker vs Nikita “The Miner” Krylov

Brad Tavares vs Antonio “Cara de Sapato” Carlos Junior

Jussier Formiga vs Brandon Moreno

Amanda Ribas vs Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant

Veronica Macedo vs Bea Malecki

Rani Yahya vs Enrique “El Fuerte” Barzola

 

More information about UFC Brasilia, including the main event and ticket information upcoming.

Tags
Brazil

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More