UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 1, 2023

See Which Fighters Have Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters have moved up and moved down in the most recent edition of the UFC rankings.
Six divisions saw updates to their rankings this week – men’s pound-for-pound, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.
Men’s Pound-For-Pound
Two fighters are in new spots this week in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings following wins at UFC 291.
Moving up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 is Alex Pereira, who defeated Jan Blachowicz by decision in Salt Lake City. Pereira is tied for the No. 10 spot with Jiří Procházka. Newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje enters the rankings at No. 13 this week following his victory over Dustin Poirier on Saturday.
Lightweight
The lightweight division saw two fighters trade places as a result of UFC 291’s main event.
Justin Gaethje is up from No. 3 to No. 2 following his knockout victory over Dustin Poirier, who moved from the No. 2 spot to No. 3 behind Gaethje. The only two lightweights ranked above Saturday’s BMF combatants are No. 1 Charles Oliveira and champion Islam Makhachev.
Welterweight
Five fighters moved places in this week’s welterweight division rankings, with one rising, three falling, and one new entrant.
The lone fighter to move up in this week’s welterweight rankings is Ian Machado Garry, who is up from No. 14 last week to No. 13 this week. He will next enter the Octagon against Geoff Neal at UFC 292 in Boston later this month.
Three fighters are down from last week’s rankings in this division. Sean Brady is down one spot from No. 8 to No. 9, Jack Della Maddalena is down one spot from No. 13 to No. 14, and Michael Chiesa is down three spots from No. 12 to No. 15 following his loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 291.
Holland is the lone newcomer to the welterweight rankings this week, entering the rankings at No. 12 off his submission victory against Chiesa on Saturday.
Middleweight
Thirteen fighters moved up exactly one spot in the middleweight division this week and one fighter is a new entrant as a result of another fighter leaving the division.
With Alex Pereira moving to light heavyweight and winning at UFC 291, the former No.2 ranked fighter in middleweight is now out of the rankings entirely.
With the No. 2 fighter in the division out of the picture, Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, Derek Brunson, Roman Dolidze, Jack Hermansson, Brendan Allen, Kelvin Gastelum, Nassourdine Imavov, Paul Craig, and Chris Curtis are each up one spot for the No. 2 through No. 14 spots in the rankings.
The newcomer to the rankings this week is Andre Muniz, who comes in at No. 15 and most recently was defeated by Paul Craig at UFC London.
Light Heavyweight
Pereira’s division change makes a similarly seismic impact on this week’s light heavyweight rankings, with one newcomer entering the field and 11 fighters moving down.
The sole newcomer this week is Alex Pereira, the former middleweight No. 2 who enters the light heavyweight division at No. 3 following a win against Jan Blachowicz, who is down one spot to No. 4.
Elsewhere in the division, Aleksandar Rakić is down one spot to No. 5, Nikita Krylov is down one spot to No. 6, Johnny Walker is down one spot to No. 7, Anthony Smith is down one spot to No. 8, Volkan Oezdemir is down one spot to No. 9, Ryan Spann is down one spot to No. 10, Azamat Murzakanov is down one spot to No. 11, Khalil Rountree Jr. is down two spots to No. 13, Alonzo Menifield is down one spot to No. 14, and Dustin Jacoby is down one spot to No. 15.
Heavyweight
Two fighters traded spots in the latest heavyweight division rankings.
Up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 is Serghei Spivac, who will next fight at UFC Paris in September against Ciryl Gane. Down one spot from No. 7 to No. 8 is Alexander Volkov, who will next enter the Octagon against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 293 next month.
