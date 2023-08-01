UFC Rankings Report | Week Of August 1, 2023

Moving up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 is Alex Pereira, who defeated Jan Blachowicz by decision in Salt Lake City. Pereira is tied for the No. 10 spot with Jiří Procházka. Newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje enters the rankings at No. 13 this week following his victory over Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

Lightweight

The lightweight division saw two fighters trade places as a result of UFC 291’s main event.

Check Out The Top Performances From July

Justin Gaethje is up from No. 3 to No. 2 following his knockout victory over Dustin Poirier, who moved from the No. 2 spot to No. 3 behind Gaethje. The only two lightweights ranked above Saturday’s BMF combatants are No. 1 Charles Oliveira and champion Islam Makhachev.