UFC Raleigh Results

Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares by unanimous decision (30-26 x 2, 30-25)

Bantamweight prospect Montel Jackson got a fight out of Brazil’s Felipe Colares, but after three hard-fought rounds, the Milwaukee native emerged victorious by unanimous decision.



Scores were 30-26 twice and 30-25 for Jackson, now 9-1. Colares falls to 9-2.



Jackson controlled the action throughout much of the first round both on the feet and in the grappling exchanges, and while Colares defended well, in the final minute “Quik” roared to life with a barrage of strikes that rattled the Brazilian and nearly finished him. Colares’ chin held up, though, and he made it to the end of the frame.



Fifteen seconds into round two, a left from Jackson dropped Colares, but again, Colares was resilient, catching Jackson in a guillotine choke. Jackson escaped and got back to his feet. The two went on to trade takedowns, and in the final minute it was another barrage of punches from Jackson, but again, Colares weathered the storm.



In the third, Jackson controlled the action with his grappling, and while Colares tried to turn things around with a last-minute guillotine attempt, Jackson stayed cool long enough to hear the final horn and collect his victory.