 Skip to main content
UFC 3D logo with Generic Red Color
Announcements

UFC PROMOTES GRANT NORRIS-JONES TO OVERSEE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

Norris-Jones Has Played A Pivotal Role In Driving New Corporate Partnerships
Mar. 31, 2023

LAS VEGAS – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced that Grant Norris-Jones, who has played a pivotal role in driving new corporate partnerships during a period of record revenue growth, is being elevated to the role of Senior Vice President and will assume oversight of UFC’s Global Partnerships business.

Norris-Jones will lead partnership sales, activations, and operations teams in New York, Las Vegas, London, Sao Paulo, Sydney, Shanghai, and Toronto and will be responsible for creating new opportunities and integrating programs with brand partners across UFC’s portfolio of events, content, and media. 

Grant Norris-Jones

In recent years, Norris-Jones has been instrumental in securing some of UFC’s largest sponsorship deals, including DraftKings, Monster, Modelo, PRIME Hydration, Jose Cuervo, Kraft Heinz, and Timex.

“The demand by best-in-class companies to partner with UFC has never been stronger, and Grant has played a vital role by creating meaningful and authentic integrations for our partners,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer.  “Working alongside Endeavor’s global partnerships team, we’re confident Grant and his team will continue our track record of delivering innovative brand activations for our partners.”

Norris-Jones joined UFC in May 2017 following two years with FanDuel, Inc., where he served as Director of Integrated Partnerships.  Prior to FanDuel, Norris-Jones spent three years with the NBA, most notably as part of the team that secured the first-ever timing partnership with a major North American sports league, when Tissot became the Official Timekeeper of the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G-League.

In 2017, Norris-Jones was recognized by Forbes in its prestigious 30 Under 30 in Sports feature.

A native of the United Kingdom, Norris-Jones earned his Bachelors in Psychology from the University of Southern California and his Masters in Psychology from Cambridge University.

:
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Returns To Abu Dhabi For Epic UFC 294

UFC Heads To Back To Abu Dhabi For UFC 294 On October 21, 2023

More
Get your name on the UFC canvas!
Announcements

Their Name On The Card, Your Name On The Canvas

See Your Name In The Octagon! Add Your Name To The Canvas, Beginning With UFC 288. Become A Part Of UFC History during our 30th Anniversary!

More
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone celebrates after defeating Jim Miller in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Revel Casino on July 16, 2014 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Named To UFC Hall Of Fame…

Former UFC Lightweight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone Will Be Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame's 'Modern Wing' As A Member Of The Class Of The 2023 

More
: