UFC PROMOTES GRANT NORRIS-JONES TO OVERSEE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

In recent years, Norris-Jones has been instrumental in securing some of UFC’s largest sponsorship deals, including DraftKings, Monster, Modelo, PRIME Hydration, Jose Cuervo, Kraft Heinz, and Timex.

“The demand by best-in-class companies to partner with UFC has never been stronger, and Grant has played a vital role by creating meaningful and authentic integrations for our partners,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Chief Operating Officer. “Working alongside Endeavor’s global partnerships team, we’re confident Grant and his team will continue our track record of delivering innovative brand activations for our partners.”

Norris-Jones joined UFC in May 2017 following two years with FanDuel, Inc., where he served as Director of Integrated Partnerships. Prior to FanDuel, Norris-Jones spent three years with the NBA, most notably as part of the team that secured the first-ever timing partnership with a major North American sports league, when Tissot became the Official Timekeeper of the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G-League.

In 2017, Norris-Jones was recognized by Forbes in its prestigious 30 Under 30 in Sports feature.

A native of the United Kingdom, Norris-Jones earned his Bachelors in Psychology from the University of Southern California and his Masters in Psychology from Cambridge University.