UFC Prague Talking Points

Over 16,000 fight fans packed into the sold-out O2 arena to watch the event, making yesterday’s card the largest MMA event in the history of the Czech Republic. It was also the highest grossing one-day sporting event in arena history.

The crowd was incredible from the opening fight on the prelims until the conclusion of the main event. And with a show like that, they should have been.

The main event did not disappoint, as Thiago Santos continued his surge to the pinnacle of the light heavyweight rankings with an explosive TKO finish of Jan Blachowicz.

Here’s what we are talking about now that the dust in Prague has settled: