UFC NAMES PANINI AMERICA EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLE GLOBAL TRADING CARD PARTNER

“We are thrilled to welcome Panini America as UFC’s new official collectible trading card partner,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “Many of our fans use collectible trading cards to stay connected to our brand and to their favorite UFC athletes, and Panini America is the industry leader, creating innovative and unique products for our fans to enjoy.”

This collaboration will officially launch in April with the release of Panini’s UFC Prizm collectible series. Panini will also add UFC trading cards to other popular product lines such as Select (July), Contenders (September) and Immaculate (December) throughout remainder of the year.



"This truly is a dream matchup that brings together the unquestioned leaders of trading cards and combat sports for a partnership that will excite and captivate UFC fans and collectors across the globe for years," said Panini America CEO Mark Warsop. "We've watched with great interest over the years as UFC has grown into a major force on the mainstream sports landscape with some of the most marketable athletes in the world.



