UFC NAMES HOWLER HEAD FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL FLAVORED WHISKEY PARTNER

Under the terms of the agreement, Howler Head becomes UFC’s first-ever “Flavored Whiskey Partner”, creating a new sponsorship category for UFC. In return, Howler Head will have a branded presence at all UFC events, along with in-venue and onsite fan activations at select Pay-Per-View and Fight Night events, beginning with UFC® 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2, which takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, April 24.

“I fell in love with Howler Head during the pandemic and it is by far the best whiskey I’ve ever had,” said UFC President Dana White. “So, you can imagine how excited I am that these guys are coming on board as an official partner. Howler Head is a bad ass brand. Since its launch, it has become one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the United States and it aligns perfectly with our fan base. There is nothing better than watching fights with Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.”

"We are excited to be partnering with Dana White and UFC, one of the world’s greatest marketing and brand build entities globally,” said Jason Wooler, Chief Executive Officer of Wooler Brands. “Dana’s authenticity and personality aligns perfectly with Howler Head’s brand DNA and with UFC as a partner. We see 2021 being a banner year!”

Additional partnership activations include the integration of Howler Head branding throughout UFC’s telecasts, on-premises retailers, and select fan engagement campaigns, such as UFC Best Seats.

Since launching in 2020, Howler Head has expanded its availability to 45 states across the U.S., and the United Arab Emirates. Howler Head is scheduled to launch in Canada in June 2021. For more information, visit Howler Head.