UFC NAMES CRYOBUILT OFFICIAL CRYOTHERAPY PARTNER OF UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE

The EVEREST PEAK by CryoBuilt is the most popular, fully electric cryotherapy chamber in the United States. It is a single room, multi person cryo chamber with many features and settings to produce the most comfortable and personalized cryotherapy session while offering the most efficient and effective recovery available.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cryobuilt will receive designations as the “Official Cryotherapy Partner of UFC Performance Institute;” “Official Cryotherapy Recovery Partner of UFC Performance Institute;” and “Official Partner of UFC Performance Institute.”

“The sport of MMA places demands on the body like no other,” said Dr. Duncan French, Vice President of Performance at the UFC Performance Institute. “It is vital that we provide recovery and regeneration interventions that offer relief from the rigors of MMA training and competition and expedites the speed at which athletes can return to high level training. Whole body cryotherapy can help promote post-exercise recovery by reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair through blood and lymphatic fluid movement. Cryobuilt’s technology will be a great addition to our portfolio of recovery capabilities and will help athletes optimize their performance capabilities.”

“Our cryotherapy technology was designed with elite professional athletes in mind so this partnership with UFC Performance Institute is a perfect match,” said Marcus Wilson, CEO CryoBuilt. “UFC athletes are constantly training to reach their peak performance and have immense need to recover with cryotherapy. CryoBuilt’s electric cryo chamber will help UFC Athletes stay healthy, train harder, recover better, and perform at their PEAK Potential.”