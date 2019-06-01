Fights To Watch Before UFC 238

On Saturday, 26 fighters will look to capture glory, including UFC flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. “The Messenger” will be facing rising star Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 238. The exchanges between these two have been heated and fans can expect fireworks.

Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight title in the co-main event against Jessica Eye. Both Shevchenko and Eye have had tremendous success since the re-opening of the 125lb division and Saturday will finally determine who the best fighter in the division truly is.

Also on the card is fan favorites and top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. These two fighters have a lot to prove and more to gain by taking out the man who will standing opposite of them in the Octagon. It’s one of those fights that you just aren’t going to want to miss.

Get ready for UFC 238 by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-238-fights-to-watch