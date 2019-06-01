 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC 238

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC 238
By Gavin Porter • Jun. 7, 2019

Almost a year ago to the day, the noise from the audience inside the sold-out United Center in Chicago, Illinois reached a fever pitch. Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero put on a showdown for the ages in one of the most intense and crazy fights we have ever seen.

On Saturday, 26 fighters will look to capture glory, including UFC flyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo. “The Messenger” will be facing rising star Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 238. The exchanges between these two have been heated and fans can expect fireworks.

Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her flyweight title in the co-main event against Jessica Eye. Both Shevchenko and Eye have had tremendous success since the re-opening of the 125lb division and Saturday will finally determine who the best fighter in the division truly is.

Also on the card is fan favorites and top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. These two fighters have a lot to prove and more to gain by taking out the man who will standing opposite of them in the Octagon. It’s one of those fights that you just aren’t going to want to miss.

Get ready for UFC 238 by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-238-fights-to-watch

Henry Cejudo vs Demetrious Johnson 2
UFC 227 – August 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Opponents Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo face off prior to their UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 227 event inside Staples Center on August 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Beating one of the best to ever step foot in the Octagon creates legacy and can signify the passing of the torch. After being defeated by Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo went back to the drawing board and improved as a fighter created solely for the purpose of dethroning “Mighty Mouse.” He would go on to cement his place in history with an incredible performance at UFC 227 in Los Angeles.

Marlon Moraes vs Jimmie Rivera
UFC Utica – June 1, 2018
(L-R) Marlon Moraes of Brazil kicks Jimmie Rivera in the head in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Adirondack Bank Center on June 1, 2018 in Utica, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Fighting someone you’ve had back and forth trash talk with makes things a little easier. So does fighting close to home. Marlon Moraes was able to use both of those factors to quickly dispatch of the technical and respected Jimmie Rivera.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC 231 – December 8, 2018
Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Shevchenko vs Jedrzjczyk, two of the best women in MMA fighting for a UFC championship belt. The anticipation was well deserved as both legends put on a show in Toronto, with Shevchenko walking away with the strap.

Jessica Eye vs Kaitlyn Chookagian
UFC 231 – December 8, 2018
TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 08: (R-L) Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian exchange punches in their flyweight fight during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jessica Eye has dealt with more adversity than most, and she launched herself into title contention by stringing together her third straight victory in a row at UFC 231. She also gave one of the more memorable Octagon interviews of 2018 after the win.

Order UFC 238 For Any Device! 

Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee
UFC 216 – October 7, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: Tony Ferguson secures a triangle choke submission to defeat Kevin Lee in their interim UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Tony Ferguson is one of those fighters that is so unpredictable you almost can’t miss a second of action. At UFC 216 he proved that once again against budding star Kevin Lee, as his electric style and dynamic skill-set earned him the UFC interim lightweight title.

Donald Cerrone vs Alexander Hernandez
UFC Brooklyn – January 19, 2019
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: (L-R) Donald Cerrone punches Alexander Hernandez in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Daddy Donald doesn’t play games. On the UFC’s first ever ESPN+ event, “Cowboy” Cerrone found himself up against a tough talking rising prospect in Aaron Hernandez. And once words were replaced with fists and in the case of Cerrone – head kicks – it was clear that Cerrone was on another level than Hernandez.

Petr Yan vs Douglas Silva de Andrade
UFC 232 – December 29, 2018
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: (L-R) Petr Yan of Russia punches Douglas Silva de Andrade of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
If you like watching fighters that put on an unrelenting pace and tremendous amounts of pressure Petr Yan is the fighter for you. Yan had his first taste of ranked action against the explosive Douglas Silva de Andrade and proved that he needs to have a number next to his name with a vintage, gritty performance.

Tatiana Suarez vs Carla Esparza
UFC 228 – September 8, 2018
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Tatiana Suarez elbows Carla Esparza in their women's strawweight fight during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Dominate the fight. That’s what undefeated Tatiana Suarez is always looking to do. And in her fight last September against former champion Carla Esparza, she did just that. Suarez mauled Esparza, showcasing her Olympic quality wrestling and vicious ground game.

You’re not going to want to miss one second of this stacked card. Tune in at 6:15pm/3:15pm ETPT on ESPN+ for the early prelims. The prelims will air live on ESPN at 8pm/5pm ETPT.

At 10pm/7pm ETPT the awesome PPV will start. Make sure to order the PPV through ESPN+.

Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-238-fights-to-watch

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

