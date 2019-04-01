UFC FIGHT PASS: Weekly Recap

This week has even more to look forward to as UFC veteran Daron Cruickshank makes the trip to Detroit for WXC’s Warrior Wednesday 2 as the MoTown bangers continue to make their name as the best kept secret on FIGHT PASS.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing is also back on FIGHT PASS by way of Las Vegas as Ireland’s hottest boxing prospect, Connor Coyle, is back headlining the Coyle vs Burwell card kicking off at 10 pm ET.

Titan FC is looking so good Dana White needed a first-hand look as Friday’s card is stacked to impress the UFC president on Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight.

Call in sick on Friday because at 10 am ET, Cage Warriors is back! This time, the promotion that brought the world Conor McGregor, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Michael Bisping and countless others is back with a title on the line at Cage Warriors 104 Shore vs Malone.

After catching UFC Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday night, no need to rush to sleep. Muay Thai Grand Prix 25 kicks off at 2 pm ET giving you plenty of time to sleep in.

Top-shelf boxing, top-shelf MMA, top-shelf muay thai.


