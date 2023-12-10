 Skip to main content
A general view inside the UFC APEX of the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5 stage. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass
Results

UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5 Results

See The Match Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Dec. 10, 2023

Nicholas Meregali made a massive statement at the UFC Apex vs Felipe Pena at the UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 5.

In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez outdid Yuri Simões in overtime and was able to collect the win and extend a big challenge to Gordon Ryan.

Here's a recap of everything that happened at UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 5.

Watch the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5 December 10

  • Achilles Rocha defeats Andy Verela by points in OT

  • Hannah Goldy defeats Amanda Mazza by Submission due to an Armbar

  • Aaron Wilson defeats Cristian Guzman by Submission due to an Armbar

  • Vagner Rocha defeats Victor Silverio by Submission in OT

  • Elisabeth Clay defeats Luiza Monteiro by Submission due to a Heel Hook

  • Jonnatas Gracie defeats Nicky Ryan by Points in OT

  • Victor Hugo defeats Dan Manasoiu by Submission due to an Americana

  • Mason Fowler defeats Haisam Rida by Submission due to Kimura

  • Co-Main Event: Nicky Rodriguez defeats Yuri Simões by Points in OT

  • Main Event: Nicholas Meregali defeats Felipe Pena by Submission due to a one-handed Rear Naked Choke

Achilles Rocha celebrates during his match with Andy Verela. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
Achilles Rocha celebrates during his match with Andy Verela. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Jonnatas Gracie and Nicky Ryan compete at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
Jonnatas Gracie and Nicky Ryan compete at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Nicky Rodriguez defeats Yuri Simões by points in overtime at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
Nicky Rodriguez defeats Yuri Simões by points in overtime at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Nicholas Meregali grapples Felipe Pena at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
Nicholas Meregali grapples Felipe Pena at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)
