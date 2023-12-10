Free Fight
See The Match Results As They Happen, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Winners And More From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Nicholas Meregali made a massive statement at the UFC Apex vs Felipe Pena at the UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 5.
In the co-main event, Nicky Rodriguez outdid Yuri Simões in overtime and was able to collect the win and extend a big challenge to Gordon Ryan.
Here's a recap of everything that happened at UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 5.
UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 5 Results
-
Achilles Rocha defeats Andy Verela by points in OT
-
Hannah Goldy defeats Amanda Mazza by Submission due to an Armbar
-
Aaron Wilson defeats Cristian Guzman by Submission due to an Armbar
-
Vagner Rocha defeats Victor Silverio by Submission in OT
-
Elisabeth Clay defeats Luiza Monteiro by Submission due to a Heel Hook
-
Jonnatas Gracie defeats Nicky Ryan by Points in OT
-
Victor Hugo defeats Dan Manasoiu by Submission due to an Americana
-
Mason Fowler defeats Haisam Rida by Submission due to Kimura
-
Co-Main Event: Nicky Rodriguez defeats Yuri Simões by Points in OT
-
Main Event: Nicholas Meregali defeats Felipe Pena by Submission due to a one-handed Rear Naked Choke
HANNAH GOLDY WITH THE UPSET!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/eDwXkMVcUp— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
Aaron Wilson gets the tap with only 28 seconds left!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/SwSBPFs5ki— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
Vagner Rocha has done it! It was no Boston Crab but it's good enough for a tap!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/LrYZQqAUxE— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
Elisabeth Clay is trouble on the ground!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/lP2UYuomGs— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
Victor Hugo submits Big Dan in OT!!! What an end!!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/chOjWAsyNl— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
Mason Fowler takes an arm home with him!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/rKoN5P0Nuq— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023
