UFC Fight Pass Folly: Submission Underground 21

In the strong end of the Submission Underground 21 card, Mike Currier and Willie Audifre partnered up to take on Ricky and John Simon in a tag team jiu-jitsu match. With the appealing possibility that SUG always offers grapplers, Audifre and Currier had the opportunity to submit a UFC fighter in front of them. All bases seemed to be covered until they weren’t.
Audifre found himself in a John Simon rear naked choke, but after garnering the strength to run over and tag in Currier, it was Currier who appeared to make one of the oddest decisions available: attack his teammate’s leg.
The decision amused many watching, but nobody more than commentator Chael Sonnen.
The only person who enjoyed the questionable attack more was none other than Mike Currier.
“It was fun, it was hilarious; Chael is great at what he does and I’m glad he did that,” Currier said.
As funny and bizarre as it was, Currier explains that his friendly fire takedown wasn’t an accident, and that there was a plan behind it. It just, as he explained, couldn’t have gone worse.
“So the strategy was if Willie were to get into a rear naked choke his idea was to walk to me,” Currier explained with a laugh. “Walk over to our side that way whoever it was in our corner, our strategy was then to sit down and then I would attack the legs with Willie laying on top of John because you have three to five seconds to work tag team. I grabbed John’s leg and then Willie passed out. Willie was choked unconscious and so I never attacked Willie’s leg. I touched John’s leg and Willie fell forward. Both of them fell on top of me.”
Currier and Audifre have clear reason to defend themselves from blistering insults such as “doofus” from Uncle Chael, especially after coming off of the week that Currier had. After losing at CJJ Worlds only a week before, it would have been nice to have gotten the opportunity to defend his strategy, right?
Nah.
“My job is not that serious,” Currier stated bluntly. “I wake up every day and skateboard, I play on my trampoline and sunbathe, and I go to the gym and I wrestle in spandex. It’s not a real life. I would love for every event to go down with me dominating and being this ultra-athlete, but I just enjoy it. I do this for a living and it’s really hard to get upset with it.”
