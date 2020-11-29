UFC Fight Night Update – December 5

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Kevin Holland has been removed from his scheduled main event middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson next Saturday, Dec. 5. Stepping in for Holland will be ‘The Italian Dream,’ No. 13-ranked Marvin Vettori. Vettori is riding a three-fight win steak, including a performance-of-the-night submission victory over Karl Roberson his last Octagon appearance in June. This bout will be five rounds.

Holland will be rescheduled for UFC 256 on Dec. 12 and will face Vettori’s originally scheduled opponent, Jacare Souza.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will take place Saturday, December 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (in English and Spanish), and be simulcast on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and the prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.