 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC Fight Night Update – December 5

UFC announces updates to UFC Vegas 16 and UFC 256:
Nov. 29, 2020

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Kevin Holland has been removed from his scheduled main event middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson next Saturday, Dec. 5.  Stepping in for Holland will be ‘The Italian Dream,’ No. 13-ranked Marvin Vettori.  Vettori is riding a three-fight win steak, including a performance-of-the-night submission victory over Karl Roberson his last Octagon appearance in June.  This bout will be five rounds.

Holland will be rescheduled for UFC 256 on Dec. 12 and will face Vettori’s originally scheduled opponent, Jacare Souza.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will take place Saturday, December 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes (in English and Spanish), and be simulcast on ESPN+.  The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and the prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Tags
Fight Card Updates
Frankie Edgar In Columbia, From Renee Edgar's Instagram @reneeedgar
Community

Edgar, Usman Visit Colombian Youth Boxing Club

UFC Stars Describe Humbling And Inspiring Mission In South America

More
Joaquin Buckley knocks out Impa Kasanganay in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Athletes

Joaquin Buckley: The Kick Heard Around The World

Relive the once in a lifetime knockout from UFC Fight Island, 2020

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

Ahead of his main event matchup with Dan Hooker at Saturday's Fight Night, look back at all the finishes in Dustin Poirier's UFC career.

Watch the Video