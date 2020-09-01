UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results

A long anticipated feathweight bout headlines October 17th's main event at UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie. The #1 ranked Brian Ortega marks his return to the Octagon after 679 days to face the #4 ranked featherweight "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. What started out as a cordial competition has turned into a bitter rivalry between the two premier fighters, with the winner possibly earning a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's title.

In the co-main, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes marks her flyweight debut against #1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results

What time is UFC this weekend?

Main Card: 7pm ET / 1pm PT

Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

How to watch UFC this weekend