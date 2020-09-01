 Skip to main content
Results

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results

All the results from this weekend's fights
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Oct. 17, 2020

A long anticipated feathweight bout headlines October 17th's main event at UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie. The #1 ranked Brian Ortega marks his return to the Octagon after 679 days to face the #4 ranked featherweight "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. What started out as a cordial competition has turned into a bitter rivalry between the two premier fighters, with the winner possibly earning a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's title. 

In the co-main, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes marks her flyweight debut against #1 ranked Katlyn Chookagian. 

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Results

What time is UFC this weekend? 

  • Main Card: 7pm ET / 1pm PT
  • Prelims: 4pm ET / 1pm PT

How to watch UFC this weekend

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Prelims

Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie face off inside the beachside Octagon with Dana White at UFC Fight Island

Said Numagomedov vs Mark Striegl

Watch live on ESPN+

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Maxim Grishin

Watch live on ESPN+

Jamie Mullarkey vs Farez Ziam

Watch live on ESPN+

Junyong Park vs John Phillips

Watch live on ESPN+

Gillian Robertson vs Poliana Botelho

Watch live on ESPN+

Mateusz Gamrot vs Guram Kutateladze

Watch live on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie Main Card

Thomas Almeida vs Jonathan Martinez

Watch live on ESPN+

Claudio Silva vs James Krause

Watch live on ESPN+

Jimmy Crute vs Modestas Bukauskas

Watch live on ESPN+

Co-Main Event:

Katlyn Chookagian vs Jessica Andrade

Watch live on ESPN+

Main Event:

Brian Ortega vs "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung

Watch live on ESPN+

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
FIGHT ISLAND
Athletes

Fighter Timeline: Cain Velasquez

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Fighter Timeline series features Cain Velasquez and five of the biggest fights of his UFC career.

Watch the Video
Athletes

Top 5 Fastest Turnarounds In UFC History

In honor of Khamzat Chimaev's 10 day turnaround for his fight against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas, we look back at the Top 5 fastest turnarounds in UFC history.

Watch the Video
Athletes

The Rise of Jan Blachowicz

Follow the rise of Jan Blachowicz as he made his way through the ranks to a light heavyweight title shot against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253.

Watch the Video