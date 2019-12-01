UFC DC Scorecard

After Saturday night’s main event, a buddy of mine asked me if people will look at Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s fifth-round stoppage of Alistair Overeem as just another win or a warning sign that “Bigi Boy” isn’t ready for prime time yet considering that he was four seconds away from a decision loss to “The Demolition Man.” Well, a look around social media after the fight and seeing endless shots of Overeem’s busted lip, I think it’s safe to say that no one is holding the previous four rounds against Rozenstruik. Hey, sometimes it’s not your night, and from the other side of things, Overeem fought a skilled and tactical fight to build that lead. But the beauty of being a heavyweight is the reality that the only thing that matters is the end result. Rozenstruik ended that fight emphatically to finish his rookie year in the UFC at 4-0 with four knockouts. AND he wants Francis Ngannou next. Bring. It. On.