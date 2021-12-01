UFC & BOOMTV TEAM UP FOR UFC INVITATIONAL CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE TOURNAMENT ON TWITCH

“We’re thrilled to partner with BoomTV to host the UFC Invitational Warzone Tournament on our official Twitch channel,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President of International and Content, UFC. “UFC is always looking for unique ways to engage our fans and connect with them on a deeper level. Our research shows there is a large number of UFC fans who are prolific gamers, so this is a perfect way to reach this audience.”

The winning trio will receive a robust prize package, including: a $10,000 cash prize; paid flights to Las Vegas; a two-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas; seats in Dana White’s personal section during UFC® 269: OLIVEIRA vs. POIRIER on Saturday, December 11; personalized Venum merchandise; and official UFC replica championship belts. Teams who place in the top five will also receive cash prizes, including $6,250 for second place, $5,000 for third place, $2,500 for fourth place, and $1,250 for fifth place.

“I’m stoked to participate in this tournament,” said Max Holloway, former UFC featherweight champion. “Call of Duty is one of my favorite games and I can’t wait to check out the new Pacific map. The other streamers need to watch out – my team is ready to win on December 9, baby!”

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to partner with the UFC," said Stev Lawson, Director of Business Development, BoomTV. "BoomTV has truly become the leading esports entertainment platform and we look forward to providing unique opportunities to the community alongside UFC."

UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and has quickly grown to become the second most-followed sports property on the platform, with over 168,000 followers. UFC’s Twitch Channel provides viewers with event recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming events, and more. All revenue generated from subscriptions to UFC on Twitch benefit the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.