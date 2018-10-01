UFC Beijing: Fight by Fight

SONG KENAN VS. ALEX MORONO

Welterweight prospect Song Kenan has gotten off to a blistering start in his UFC career with two wins, both by knockout, including a stunning 15-second finish in his debut. Song will go for three in a row when he takes on a tough test in Alex Morono in China. Morono has suffered through a lot of peaks and valleys since joining the UFC roster, but he'll attempt to steady the ship when he faces home country favorite Song.



WU YANAN VS. LAUREN MUELLER

Lauren Mueller might be one of the most promising prospects in the women's flyweight division after she joined the UFC by way of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. She followed that up with a win in her Octagon debut and now Mueller will look to move to 2-0 in her UFC career. Wu Yanan is still looking for her first win after falling short in her UFC debut against Gina Mazany. Wu has a very exciting style with a lot of offensive output, so this should be a war at 125 pounds.

HU YAOZONG VS. RASHAD COULTER

Following a tough start to his UFC career as a heavyweight, Rashad Coulter will drop down to 205 pounds and look for his first win where he faces Hu Yaozong on Saturday. Hu also came up short in his first fight inside the Octagon but previously scored three straight finishes, so he'll attempt to return to form when he face Coulter in this light heavyweight showdown.

WEILI ZHANG VS. JESSICA AGUILAR

It wasn't all that long ago that Jessica Aguilar was considered one of the top two or three strawweight fighters in the world. Unfortunately, her UFC career got off to a bit of a rough start, but she got a win in her last fight and now she'll look to make it two in a row when she faces Weili Zhang in a strawweight contest. Zhang will be a very tough test as she steps into the fight with a 17-1 record, including an impressive win in her Octagon debut. The winner of this fight could certainly be knocking on the door of the top 15 when this is over.

LIU PINGYUAN VS. MARTIN DAY

With eight wins in a row, including his Octagon debut, Liu Pingyuan will look for number nine when he fights at home in China in a bantamweight affair against newcomer Martin Day. While he came up short in his bid to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Day rebounded with three straight wins to get the call up and now he'll look to stop Liu's streak in his first appearance in the organization.

YAN XIAONAN VS. SYURI KONDO

Yan Xiaonan has looked quite impressive in her first two fights in the UFC, with back-to-back wins over Kailin Curran and Viviane Pereira. To move to 3-0, the strawweight prospect will have to go through Syuri Kondo, who attempts to bounce back from a TKO loss in her last fight. Prior to that, Syuri was undefeated, including her first appearance in the UFC when she picked up a win over Chanmi Jeon.

KEVIN HOLLAND VS. JOHN PHILLIPS

A sleeper pick for Fight of the Night is this middleweight matchup between Kevin Holland and John Phillips. Holland made quite a name for himself this year first with an appearance on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and then with a short notice bout against Thiago Santos that ended up as one of the most talked about fights at UFC 227. Meanwhile, Phillips has earned his reputation with staggering knockout power, and after coming up short in his UFC debut earlier this year, the Welshman will be gunning for a win this weekend.

LOUIS SMOLKA VS. SU MUDAERJI

Former flyweight contender Louis Smolka will make his return to the Octagon at bantamweight this weekend for a short notice fight against Su Mudaerji. Smolka has won his last three fights in a row and he'll look to keep that momentum going when he faces Su, who has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, with all three wins by knockout.