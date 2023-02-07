UFC Announces Major Expansion In Mexico

UFC, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, today announced plans to open a state-of-the-art MMA training and development facility in Mexico City in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The UFC Performance Institute will feature experts in the fields of MMA coaching, strength and conditioning, sports science, physical therapy and performance nutrition, and will serve as a training hub to develop and support MMA athletes from Mexico and the greater LATAM region. When completed, the multi-million-dollar facility will span more than 32,000 square feet, approximately the same size as the original UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

“Some of the greatest athletes in combat sports history have come from Mexico,” said UFC President Dana White. “Our teams at the PI are the best in the world at what they do, and we know that by making the resources and training available in the country, Mexico can become one of the greatest sources of MMA talent in the world. This is a massive opportunity for the sport of MMA and for athletes throughout Latin America.”

More than 150 athletes from Latin America are currently on the UFC active roster- more than 20% of the total. 66 of those athletes are from Spanish-speaking countries, featuring 28 from Mexico, including current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, the first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion.