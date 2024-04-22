UFC ANNOUNCES CHARITABLE PARTNERSHIP WITH 4OCEAN

UFC and 4ocean will also unveil a branded bracelet series later this year, with proceeds benefitting ocean cleanups. The bracelets will be available for sale online at UFCStore.com and select events.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed over 35 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world’s oceans, rivers, and coastlines. For more information, please visit UFC4ocean.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About 4ocean Foundation

The 4ocean Foundation is a global non-profit organization that employs and empowers local communities to help end the ocean plastic crisis. They hire captains and crew to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

About 4ocean

