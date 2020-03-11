UFC Announces 9th Annual International Fight Week

Among the highlights, the prestigious 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires® will be held on Thursday, July 9, at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. The event will honor specific achievements and contributions to UFC and the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, as well as recognize the global brand’s inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award recipient.

On Friday, July 10, and continuing on Saturday, July 11, fans will be able to take part in a fully interactive and easily accessible free, two-day UFC Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The two-day experience will feature meet and greets, autograph sessions, and partner activations that provide unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

In addition, fans from around the world who converge on Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week will be able to enjoy the open workouts, weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment of a traditional Fight Week leading to the schedule’s culminating event, UFC® 252, on Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena.

Details regarding UFC Hall of Fame inductees, the bout card for UFC 252, and additional events for UFC International Fight Week will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit UFCFIGHTWEEK.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 80 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across

more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

The Pearl is Las Vegas’ premier concert theater boasting accommodations for up to 2,500 ticket holders. The newly renovated, award-winning venue features a stage just four feet from the floor with the farthest seat a mere 120 feet back, offering the utmost in intimate concert viewing. Private and semi-private skyboxes are located on each side of the venue offering private bars, lounges, and restrooms. The Pearl is a marvel of modern technology boasting top-of-the-line sound and video equipment throughout. Hard wired to Studio at the Palms, The Pearl allows artists to create a cost-effective live album with efficiency. For more information, please visit www.palms.com.

About Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Located at the corner of Third St. and Carson Ave. across from the D Las Vegas, the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) can accommodate up to 11,000 guests and features state-of-the-art stage, sound and lighting. The open-air design is inviting to both tourists and locals and offers the perfect spot for concerts, conventions and other large-scale events. Embracing the uninhibited spirit of Downtown Las Vegas, the venue plays host to a line-up of curated events including premier concerts, food festivals, boxing matches and more. For more information, visit www.dlvec.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @DLVEC.

Contacts:

Brian Smith

UFC 702-956-6566 bsmith@ufc.com