UFC And Venum Announce Renewal Of Exclusive Global Outfitting And Apparel Partnership

The announcement of UFC’s renewal with France-based VENUM comes as UFC prepares to hold its first-ever event in the country, with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE vs. TUIVASA set for Paris this Sat., Sept. 3, at Accor Arena.

“We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with VENUM,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “VENUM is an iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes, and the feedback on the craftmanship, style, and performance of the VENUM-designed Fight Kits and apparel has been tremendous. We’re looking forward to continue to work with Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM to deliver outstanding fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans."

"VENUM’s return to UFC in April 2021 has been a source of great pride for the VENUM team,” said Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO. “The enthusiastic reception from UFC athletes and fans to the launch and release of our UFC collections has convinced us to continue our adventure inside the Octagon, and to continue to improve our products to serve a demanding and passionate public. The best is ahead of us.”

The VENUM UFC Fight Kits and apparel line are high quality MMA gear and performance apparel specifically designed and developed for UFC’s world-class athletes competing inside the OctagonÒ and for fans and practitioners of an authentic MMA lifestyle.