UFC® AND SWEET SWEAT AGREE TO  MULTI-YEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Nov. 11, 2021

UFC Names Sweet Sweat Official Global Marketing Partner and Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute

UFC and Sweet Sweat to Collaborate on New Research Program

November 11, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Sweet Sweat, an industry-leading athletic performance brand, today announced a new, multi-year marketing partnership to promote Sweet Sweat’s products and make them available to UFC athletes through the UFC Performance Institute® in Las Vegas.

Under the terms of the agreement, UFC and Sweet Sweat will collaborate on a research program that will study the benefits of Sweet Sweat products when used by UFC athletes in training during their fight camps and fight week stages of preparation at the Performance Institute.  The program will be completely voluntarily for those athletes who choose to participate.  More details on the research program will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sweet Sweat aboard as an official partner of UFC,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “This is one of those rare partnerships that is a natural fit on so many levels, including utilizing Sweet Sweat products within our Performance Institute to assist athletes with training and fight preparation.  In turn, we can help Sweet Sweat reach more consumers around the world through the strength of our brand.”

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

As an Official Global Marketing Partner and Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute, Sweet Sweat will be integrated into key UFC assets, including broadcast features on select Pay-Per-Views.  Sweet Sweat will also have a branded presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon® during select events and throughout the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.  UFC and Sweet Sweat will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms. 

The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid marketing opportunities to participating UFC athletes.

“We’re delighted to finally partner with UFC and the UFC Performance Institute,” said Jeff Pedersen, President of Sweet Sweat.  “While both of our teams know the power of our products, we knew that simply signing on as a marketing partner wasn’t enough. We hope that the validation through this independent research program, coupled with the marketing prowess of UFC, will allow our brand to reach millions of people in a way that it never has before.”  

For more information, please visit, SweetSweat.com.

