UFC and Sony Pictures Networks India Extend Exclusive Broadcast Partnership in The India Subcontinent Through 2028

Under the renewed partnership, SPNI will continue to broadcast 42 live UFC events, including 12 numbered pay-per-view events and 30 UFC Fight Night events, along with additional content that includes original programs UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, a variety of archive content, and Dana White's Contender Series, a 10-episode live fight series which features up-and-coming talent trying to secure a contract with UFC .



SPNI will also continue to broadcast live in Asia prime time the ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament for Asia's top MMA prospects, ROAD TO UFC. Four Indian athletes have participated in the tournament, with Season 1 winner Anshul Jubli earning a UFC contract, becoming only the second Indian-born athlete to compete in UFC.

UFC’s partnership with Sony has spanned almost a decade and continues to evolve. In 2022, local language commentary in Tamil and Telugu was added for the first time. Sony Pictures Networks India is also the exclusive live broadcaster of TKO Group’s WWE, a partnership that has spanned nearly two decades.

UFC programming is broadcast on SONY TEN 2 in English, SONY TEN 3 in Hindi and SONY TEN 4 in Tamil and Telugu, and on SPNI's premium video on demand (VOD) service, SonyLIV.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network, which will remain the home for UFC in India. Sony has been a valuable and trusted partner, helping to expand the UFC brand in many ways, from their 'Ultimate Guide to UFC' show, to their media and social promotions. Together with Sony Sports Network, we're excited to usher in the next generation of Indian talent in UFC."

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with UFC for five more years. Sony Sports Network is the go-to destination for MMA fans in the Indian subcontinent. We have also seen that the inclusion of 'The King of Lions' Anshul Jubli along with Puja Tomar in 2023 has raised interest for UFC in India. Our partnership extension with UFC allows us to continue the exclusive coverage of live UFC events along with an expansive portfolio programming to engage our viewers."

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India):

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

The Company has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; Sony SAB and Sony SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; Sony MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; Sony MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; Sony MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; Sony WAH, the Hindi movies channel for rural markets; Sony PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library; Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sony Sports Network – Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD; Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD; Sony Sports Ten 5; Sony Sports Ten 5 HD; Sony Marathi, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony LIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. The Company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The Company is recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. It is a recipient of several awards, including India’s Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ‘Aon Best Employers India’ awards in recognition of the company’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners and listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

The Company is in its 28th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited, and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.