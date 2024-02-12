 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

UFC And ESPN Australia & New Zealand Extend Multi-year Broadcast Rights

ESPN To Feature All UFC Fight Nights, Pay-per-view Prelims, And Additional Programming Across Its Platforms
Feb. 12, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with ESPN Australia and New Zealand (part of The Walt Disney Company), today announced a multi-year broadcasting rights agreement for ESPN to remain the must-see destination for UFC fans to get comprehensive coverage rounding out all their UFC action. The agreement was negotiated in consultation with IMG.

Click here to watch a short clip of UFC President Dana White on the announcement.

ESPN will continue to deliver LIVE coverage of all 30 UFC Fight Night events, along with all 12 UFC Pay-Per-View Prelims each year.

ESPN will also screen additional content that includes original programs, such as UFC Countdown, The Ultimate Fighter, and Dana White's Contender Series, which has discovered the likes of rising Australian Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena.

“ESPN has been a great partner to us, and we’re thrilled they will continue to broadcast our events in Australia and New Zealand,” said Peter Kloczko, UFC Vice President Australia & New Zealand. “Our roster of talent from Australia and New Zealand has never been stronger, and we’re excited to continue to work with ESPN to keep promoting these athletes, building local stars, and broadcasting the best combat sports events in the world to our incredible fans here.”

“We’re excited ESPN will continue to carry the most comprehensive coverage of UFC to round out all the live action for UFC fans,” said Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company and responsible for ESPN across Asia Pacific. “Our ESPN programming packs a punch with live events every week across the year and there’s so much local talent – such as UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa – in the UFC Octagon for Australians and New Zealanders to get behind.

Ahead Of His First Attempt At UFC Featherweight Gold AT UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Ilia Topuria Takes On Radio Row During The Week Of Superbowl LVIII In Las Vegas, Nevada
Athletes

Ilia Topuria Takes On Superbowl LVIII Radio Row

Ahead Of His First Attempt At UFC Featherweight Gold AT UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Ilia Topuria Takes On Radio Row During The Week Of Superbowl LVIII In Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch the Video
Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

More
Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
Interviews

Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299

Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024

Watch the Video