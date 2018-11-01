UFC Adelaide - Final Results

Junior Dos Santos vs Tai Tuivasa

Official Result: Dos Santos def Tuivasa by TKO at 2:30 in Round 2.

They talked about it all week. They wanted to stand and bang. So stand and bang they did. Tuivasa landed the first two big shots, one coming on the break out of the clinch. Tuivasa is walked Dos Santos down the entire round, pressuring him against the fence. The leg kicks of Tuivasa played a huge role as well, as Bam Bam attacked Dos Santos' lower left leg. By the end of the first Cigano was moving very slow. Great work from Tuivasa in the clinch as well, really strong round for the challenger.

Tuivasa started the second round with a huge left hook that sent Dos Santos back to the fence. Tuivasa wasn't done yet, hitting Dos Santos with another big hook. But then Dos Santos responded in a big way absolutely rocking Tuivasa, sending him rolling on the ground. It was a big right cross that wobbled Tuivasa, made him come forward, followed by two perfectly timed hooks. From there Dos Santos moved into a full mount and layed down some serious ground and pound that finished the fight. Wow. How fun was that?