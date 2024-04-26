UFC 5 Brings Gamers Closer To The Action Than Ever

“With strand-based hair, we’re about to actually achieve microdetails and really nail down the likeness one-to-one the best as possible,” UFC 5 Character Artist Matthew Briglio said. “Strand-hair is much more complex than traditional, polygonal-plane hair creation. Our typical polygonal hairstyles would be around 10,000 triangles. Now, we’re able to push around 40-50,000, so it’s much higher (resolution) and higher detail. We’re able to capture much more movement and realism for our fighters.”

EA also has a tool that allows for the manipulation and sculpting of joints and muscles on each fighter thus creating a more accurate and realistic feel and look to each character in the game.