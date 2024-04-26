UFC 5 Brings Gamers Closer To The Action Than Ever

Announcements
When EA set out to make UFC 5, it knew it had to level up when it came to bringing the intensity and visceral combat from that Octagon to a gaming console. After the successes of UFC 4, EA returned with its best and most-accurate renderings of athletes to date through a multitude of high-tech methods.
To start, EA used a 22-camera system to collect data that helped create visual fighter references. From there, they used that information to create the character models. The characters are then molded out structurally and texturally based on the photographic details, which translates to hair and skin detail second-to-none. The process also speeds up the amount of time creating such an accurate rendering of the athlete greatly.
EA Sports Fighter Creation Process For UFC 5 Game
“The artist time-save on the actual sculpting process goes down significantly compared to manual processes where you’re maybe pulling images off of the internet or if you shoot loose sets with a handheld camera,” Joel Kucey, Senior Acquisition Specialist, said.
Strand-based hair, a complex process that produces even higher resolution characters, allows for more detailed and realistic hair movements that mimics what you see in the Octagon when a fighter throws a flying knee or shoots for a takedown.
“With strand-based hair, we’re about to actually achieve microdetails and really nail down the likeness one-to-one the best as possible,” UFC 5 Character Artist Matthew Briglio said. “Strand-hair is much more complex than traditional, polygonal-plane hair creation. Our typical polygonal hairstyles would be around 10,000 triangles. Now, we’re able to push around 40-50,000, so it’s much higher (resolution) and higher detail. We’re able to capture much more movement and realism for our fighters.”
EA also has a tool that allows for the manipulation and sculpting of joints and muscles on each fighter thus creating a more accurate and realistic feel and look to each character in the game.
Naturally, the detail doesn’t stop there. EA took care to create clothing that moves with the fighter and their full range of motion, a subtle detail that helps recreate the feel and look of a mixed martial arts contest. Whether your character is sporting boardshorts, vale tudo shorts or something in between, the kit will move accordingly.
These are just some of the aspects that make UFC 5 the best UFC game to date and lays out just how eager and willing EA is in capturing all the aura, energy and athleticism these high-level athletes put on display in the Octagon.