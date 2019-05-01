UFC 246 FIGHT BY FIGHT

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington

Pennington was the first to welcome Holm to the Octagon back at UFC 184 and while the future bantamweight champion landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict, it was a more competitive fight than many anticipated and is just as much of a coin-flip contest this time around, if not more.

Originally scheduled to take place last October at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Holm was forced out with an injury and the bout was shuffled to this weekend’s co-main event slot.

Holm has spent the last few years bouncing between featherweight and bantamweight, and is just 2-4 in her six appearances since dethroning Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. While she’s continued to compete against elite competition — and has won her last two non-title fights — many people are wondering what the 38-year-old former champion has left in the tank after she was knocked out for the first time in her last outing.

Pennington is one of those fighters whose resume just keeps looking better and better with age as each of her four losses inside the Octagon have come against champions, including a failed bid to wrest the bantamweight title away from Amanda Nunes at UFC 224, and her last appearance was a gutsy split decision win over Irene Aldana, who rebounded with a statement win over Ketlen Vieira at the end of last year.

No one has cemented themselves as the next title challenger in the 135-pound weight class at the moment, so the winner of this one will be able to make a very good case for being at the head of the list and position herself for another marquee assignment later this year.