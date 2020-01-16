UFC 246 Embedded: All Episodes

Before Conor McGregor's anticipated return to the Octagon on January 18 in Las Vegas, go behind the scenes with the Irish superstar, Cowboy Cerrone and the other stars of UFC 246 as they prepare for Fight Night.
On Episode 1 of UFC 246 Embedded, former two-division champ Conor McGregor pushes himself at UFC Performance Institute. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancee Tecia Torres prepare for "Rocky's" rematch with Holly Holm... for a second time. After the long drive to Las Vegas, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone explores his digs then heads straight for the gym. And strawweight Claudia Gadelha arrives from a low-temperature, high-motivation training camp.
On Episode 2 of UFC 246 Embedded, headliner Cowboy Cerrone enjoys the blue collar side of Sin City. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiance Tecia Torres unwind with a dog park visit and pedicures. Lightweight Diego Ferreira arrives in town with his wife and son for their first fight week in Las Vegas. Irish star Conor McGregor fakes his way through an interview about college (American) football and gets in another training session at UFC Performance Institute.
On Episode 3 of UFC 246 Embedded, bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiancée Tecia Torres do meal prep at home and compare weight-cutting moods. Headliner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone trades pre-fight hijinks for family-friendly Las Vegas sightseeing. His opponent Conor McGregor joins forces with bantamweight Holly Holm at athlete check-in. And fight week obligations are underway for stars of the card including lightweight opponents Diego Ferreira and Anthony Pettis, plus strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso.