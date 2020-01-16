UFC 246 Embedded: All Episodes

On Episode 2 of UFC 246 Embedded, headliner Cowboy Cerrone enjoys the blue collar side of Sin City. Bantamweight Raquel Pennington and fiance Tecia Torres unwind with a dog park visit and pedicures. Lightweight Diego Ferreira arrives in town with his wife and son for their first fight week in Las Vegas. Irish star Conor McGregor fakes his way through an interview about college (American) football and gets in another training session at UFC Performance Institute.