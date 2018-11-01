UFC 235 Talking Points

Surging light heavyweight star Thiago Santos was in town to watch the main event, and he seems to be the next logical opponent to try to break the unbreakable. Dana White later confirmed that was the fight he would like to see.

Never Sleep on the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims

Macy Chiasson’s experiment at bantamweight paid huge dividends as she savagely finished veteran Gina Mazany in a mere minute and 49 seconds. Only Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes have had faster finishes at bantamweight, and that’s good company to be keeping. With a brutal right hand among some perfectly timed combinations equaling a clinical TKO, Chiasson’s size and speed look to make her a huge headache for other fighters in the division going forward.

Not to be outdone in the FIGHT PASS prelims, Edmen Shahbazyan needed only 38 seconds to score his TKO against Charles Byrd. This would be impressive enough in and of itself, but that makes the eight out of nine fights as a pro that Shahbazyan has ended by KO/TKO in the first round on his way to remaining undefeated.

Around The Card

Brazilian sensation Johnny Walker kept up his logic-defying knockout streak alive, this time needing only 36 seconds to eliminate Misha Cirkunov and earn a performance bonus. The culprit this time was a flying knee, which joined James Irvin's flying knee as just the second of its kind in UFC light heavyweight history. In a bittersweet twist, Walker’s now-trademark celebration of doing “The Worm” resulted in a possible shoulder injury while he awaited Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the fight’s result.