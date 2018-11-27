Tuivasa and Dos Santos Welcomed To Australia With Traditional Ceremony

And when the Octagon door closes behind main event fighter Tai Tuivasa in Adelaide, he will make history yet again. In 2017 Tuivasa became the first indigenous athlete to compete in the UFC and just over a year later he will become the first indigenous athlete to headline a UFC event.

Wednesday afternoon both Tuivasa and his opponent, former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, visited the Adelaide Botanic Gardens to receive a ‘Welcome Ceremony’ from a local Aboriginal clan.

The ceremony consisted of four main parts. First up was getting cleansed by the smoke of a burning blue bush, a plant found on the coast of Australia. This removes any prior scent or negativity surround your spirit. Then members of the clan applied crushed ochre in order to apply the scent of Aboriginal ancestors to the visitors. Then each individual stood with a didgeridoo placed on their chest as a member of the clan played the instrument.