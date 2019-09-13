TOYO TIRES NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF INAUGURAL UFC HONORS

LAS VEGAS – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced that it is expanding its long-time partnership with Toyo Tires to launch a new annual end-of-year awards program that recognizes UFC’s top fighters, performances and moments.

UFC Honors, Presented by Toyo Tires, will comprise a variety of categories within two groups, including:

UFC Honors President’s Choice:

- UFC Performance of the Year

- UFC Fight of the Year

UFC Honors Fan Choice

- Toyo Tires’ UFC Knockout of the Year

- Toyo Tires’ UFC Submission of the Year

- Toyo Tires’ UFC Event of the Year

- Toyo Tires’ UFC Comeback of the Year

The winners of the ‘UFC Performance of the Year’ and ‘UFC Fight of the Year’ awards will be personally chosen by UFC President Dana White, while winners in the ‘UFC Honors Fan Choice’ group will be determined through social and online voting.

“Every year, there are so many great fights and so many unbelievable performances in UFC,” said UFC President Dana White. “It’s going to be almost impossible to pick the best, but I’m going to have fun trying. It’s also cool that the fans will get to vote in some categories, like ‘Knockout of the Year’ and ‘Event of the Year.’ Toyo Tires’ is a great partner and we’re looking forward to working with them on this.”

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of the first-ever UFC Honors program,” said Tim Chaney, vice president of marketing, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “As a longtime sponsor of UFC, and as fans ourselves, we are deeply committed to the growth of the sport and look forward to being a part of the UFC’s exciting future.”

The nominees for UFC Honors, Presented by Toyo Tires will be announced in early December on UFC.com and across UFC’s social channels. Throughout December, UFC fans will have the opportunity to vote for their choices in four categories: Toyo Tires’ UFC Knockout of the Year; Toyo Tires’ UFC Submission of the Year; Toyo Tires’ UFC Event of the Year; and Toyo Tires’ UFC Comeback of the Year. Winners will be announced before December 31. Additional details on the voting process will be announced at a later date.

For more information, please visit UFC Honors FAQ page on UFC.com.

Toyo Tires has been the Official Tire of UFC since 2006 and has a significant branding presence inside the Octagon® across select UFC events, including Pay-Per-Views. Toyo Tires is also integrated into live UFC Fight Nights via custom broadcast assets, social and digital activations, select fan experiences, and more.