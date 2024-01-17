Tickets Now Available for Power Slap 6

Power Slap 6 early prelims begin streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV, Samsung TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps

For the first time in the history of the promotion, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s live VIP experience partner for this event. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Get Tickets To Power Slap 6

For the first time in the history of the promotion, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s live VIP experience partner for this event. Tickets can be purchased here: <Insert Link>. The event will take place inside the newly opened casino’s Agave Ballroom.

Headlining Power Slap 6 will be the championship grudge match between the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2 - “KO Chris” Thomas (5-0, 5 KOs) faces off against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (4-2, 1 KO) for the Welterweight title. KO Chris returns for his first title defense against his biggest rival in Muniz. Muniz, who has never been knocked down in his six prior Power Slap matches, looks to be the first to defeat Thomas.