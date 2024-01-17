Tickets Now Available for Power Slap 6

Best Of
POWER SLAP 6: KO CHRIS VS. MUNIZ, will take place Friday, February 9 at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas. Power Slap 6 is the live finale event of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2, and is presented by Monster Energy.
Power Slap 6 early prelims begin streaming at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with the main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The event is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV, Samsung TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps
For the first time in the history of the promotion, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s live VIP experience partner for this event. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
For the first time in the history of the promotion, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase through On Location, Power Slap’s live VIP experience partner for this event. Tickets can be purchased here: <Insert Link>. The event will take place inside the newly opened casino’s Agave Ballroom.
Headlining Power Slap 6 will be the championship grudge match between the coaches of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2 - “KO Chris” Thomas (5-0, 5 KOs) faces off against Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (4-2, 1 KO) for the Welterweight title. KO Chris returns for his first title defense against his biggest rival in Muniz. Muniz, who has never been knocked down in his six prior Power Slap matches, looks to be the first to defeat Thomas.
In the co-main event, Sheena “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to take on newcomer Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline. Sheena won Power Slap’s Instagram fan vote for knockout of the year for her second round victory over Christine Wolmarans at Power Slap 5 in the first regulated women’s Power Slap match. Sheena is also featured in Power Slap’s largest Instagram video – 156 million views – which is ranked number one on the platform against all major sports in 2023. Cataline joins Power Slap with a U.S. Olympics wrestling background, as well as prior experience in mixed martial arts.
The remainder of the Power Slap 6 card will be announced during the final episode of Power Slap: Road to the Title, Season 2, which airs on Wednesday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Rumble.
Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard.
Power Slap Light Heavyweight Champion, Wolverine, and #1 ranked Power Slap Light Heavyweight, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin will serve as coaches.
Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change.
Tags
Interviews
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
Countdown