Thiago Macedo’s Cardio And BJJ Are A Cut Above Many | UFC Fight Pass

“This is how I got into Jiu Jitsu,” Macedo said. “It was because all of the kids in Brazil want to do MMA, so we do Jiu Jitsu when we train to become fighters.”

Macedo’s debut fight will take place in the featherweight division, where he’s confident he would have plenty of long-term success, but it’s bantamweight where he feels most comfortable. Where most fighters seem to be rooted deeply in their “home division,” Macedo is already anticipating a difficulty finding fights, and with good reason.

After submitting the highest-ranked grapplers on almost every continent and having triathlete level cardio, it’s easy to see why Texas bantamweights might run and hide when his name is presented.

“I have a lot of confidence in my grappling in MMA because what helps grapplers in a fight is their stamina,” Macedo said. “You have to have good stamina. In my opinion, I have a really good stamina. I’ve been training with fighters for a long time in this gym. I feel like what happens in a fight is you double-leg someone who is strong, and you’ll feel a little bit intimidated if you don’t have good stamina.”

