Tension Brewing Between Jones, Reyes At UFC 247 Presser

While the ladies kept it quick, respectful and focused on themselves, Jones and Reyes had a little more of a back-and-forth, with Jones acknowledging that the undefeated challenger kicked things off by mentioning his prior mistakes and bad decisions following his knockout win over Chris Weidman, which got him excited for the opportunity to share the Octagon with him early next year.

“He started off the whole thing bringing up party favors, bringing up my past and that’s exactly what I wanted and what I needed,” said Jones, who successfully defended the light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos in 2019 to push his undefeated streak to a staggering 17 fights. “This guy tickles my pickle and I cannot wait to put my hands on him.

“He’s an elite level athlete; I believe I am as well,” Jones added when asked for his assessment of the streaking challenger. “He has a lot of power in his left hand, but to call him different than anybody I’ve faced before, I don’t know if I can do that. I’ve faced so many people with way more advanced striking. I’ve faced so many people with extreme knockout power.

“I just have to go out there, respect him, believe and just do what I do.”

For his part, Reyes seemed completely at home trading verbal shots with Jones on the dais, firing back rapidly when the pound-for-pound great dismissed his undefeated standing and recent first-round knockout of Weidman.

And when he was asked what makes him different than previous challengers who have stepped to Jones with designs on wrestling the light heavyweight title from his grasp, the confident 29-year-old responded with the kind of relentless self-belief that only an unbeaten fighter can possess.