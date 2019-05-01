Summer Tapasa Celebrated By Dana White At UFC 246

When Tapasa saw a man attempting to steal from Best Buy in Hawaii she refused to let him make it out of the store. She jumped in front of the man and repeatedly blocked him by pushing him back.

And while Best Buy wasn’t happy with Tapasa’s heroics, that type of heart and courage is just what UFC President Dana White loves. So White posted the security footage of Tapasa on his social media platforms that racked up millions of views. He also added that he would be flying her out to be his personal guest for UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy.

On Friday, Tapasa found herself right in the middle of the faceoff between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246 weigh-ins. It’s safe to say that Tapasa won’t be forgetting this moment anytime soon.