UFC partners want to make staying at home easier

Apr. 23, 2020

During these unprecedented times, UFC and our partners are here to support you. We are all fighters and we will get through this stronger, together.

Trifecta Meal Delivery Service
The Perfect Option in Your Time of Need

Trifecta is excited to offer you exclusive savings as a UFC Fan! Skip the grocery store crowds and get healthy meals delivered to your door. Use code UFCCares at check out to receive 40% off of your first order!

 

Thorne
Make the Most Of Your Health While Staying at Home

In this time of shelter-in-place and social distancing, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re taking care of your health and staying active. Check out Thorne’s Take 5 Daily content to get the latest insights, education, and fitness tips from our team.
 

EA Sports UFC 3
Stay Home. Play Together.

Keep your fighting skills sharp from home and catch up on the latest with EA SPORTS UFC 3 #STAYANDPLAY

Manscaped
MANSCAPED Is Offering UFC Fans 20% OFF

Use code UFC at checkout for 20% OFF + Free Shipping.  It’s easy to let self-care take a backseat in your new routine. Look and feel your best with a proper manscaping regimen.
 

Reebok
Reebok wants to give you #permissiontopause

Use code UFC40 to enjoy 40% off full price and sales items at Reebok.com to help you feel your best. General exclusions apply, including but not limited to Club C, Classic Leather and Zig. Item will be marked as excluded on the description page.

UFC Fight Pass
Step into Our World

UFC FIGHT PASS is the only place to go for global combat sports. Now streaming compelling original shows with the most in depth coverage of all combat sports, that you can’t find anywhere else. PLUS global live events, action feature films, and the world’s largest fight library. Sign up today, and start streaming.

